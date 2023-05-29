Photo Release

May 29, 2023 PH-South Korea social security agreement: Sen. Imee R. Marcos presides over the Committee on Foreign Relations’ public hearing on the agreement on social security between the Philippines and South Korea. During Monday’s hearing May 29, 2023, Marcos stated four basic issues on social security: 1) the quality of treatment between the citizens of the Philippines and the citizens of South Korea; 2) providing more provisions on export of benefits; 3) totalization of insurance periods; and 4) mutual administrative assistance. “We call this hearing for the purpose of concurring to the ratification of the agreement on said arrangement between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea,” Marcos said, adding that the Philippines has been negotiating for the social security agreement since 1982. On November 15, 2019, during President Rodrigo R. Duterte's visit to South Korea for the ASEAN - Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, five agreements were signed including the Social Security Agreement (SSA) that will address social security coverage of Filipinos in South Korea and Koreans in the Philippines. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)