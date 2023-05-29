Photo Release

May 29, 2023 Making health services accessible to all: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go says the approval of Senate Bill No. 2212 shows the unity of the Senate as the institution works “as one to make health services accessible to all Filipinos.” The measure seeks to establish specialty centers in Department of Health hospitals across the nation. Go, who thanked his colleagues for supporting the measure Monday, May 29, 2023, said the proposed legislation was a commitment and a collective vision to improve the country’s health care system. He said the public’s experiences and stories had driven senators “to create a health care system that is compassionate, accessible and designed to meet the needs of every Filipino.” (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)