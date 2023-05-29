Photo Release

May 29, 2023 Yes vote for Canadian vlogger: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa explains his approval Monday, May 29, 2023, for a bill seeking to grant Canadian vlogger Kyle Douglas “Kulas” Jennermann a Filipino citizenship. Dela Rosa, who co-sponsored House Bill No. 7185, said he wanted his vote to match how much Jennermann loves the Philippines. “Perhaps this is a pivotal moment in globalization where we learn to love our identity even more as Filipinos. We learn it also from the eyes of someone who would at first be considered a foreigner. Thank you Kulas. Many of us learned to love our country because of your example,” Dela Rosa said. (Photo Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)