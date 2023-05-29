Photo Release

May 29, 2023 Protect Filipinos' hard-earned money: Sen. Pia Cayetano echoes concerns over the possible inclusion of pension funds in the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund on Monday, May 29, 2023. During the plenary debates on Senate Bill No. 2020, Cayetano reminded her colleagues of their duty to secure the pension funds in the Government Service Insurance System and the Social Security System against investment risks. "We do have history of funds not being taken care of," Cayetano said. "And the signal that I think is important, is the assurance to Filipino people that their hard-earned money in the pension funds are secured," she pointed out. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)