Photo Release

May 29, 2023 Becoming Filipino: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri (6th from left, 2nd row) and other senators, pose with Canadian vlogger Kyle Douglas Jennermann after the Senate approved a measure seeking to grant him a Filipino citizenship Monday, May 29, 2023. Jennermann, popularly known as “Kulas” came to live in the Philippines in 2013. His YouTube channel, Becoming Filipino, has inspired both foreigners and locals alike to travel and see the country’s stunning natural wonders. “I’m incredibly overwhelmed but in the best way. I’m very excited being 35 years old right now and being so immersed and connected with the Filipino community both here in the country and the world. I am also optimistic that I could dedicate and try to do positive things with Filipinos,” Jennermann said. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)