Photo Release

May 30, 2023 Congressional Oversight panel on ODA convenes: Sen. Win Gatchalian leads the Senate contingent of the Congressional Oversight Committee on the Official Development Assistance (ODA) in their organizational meeting on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The bicameral oversight panel also asked the government's finance and economic team for a report about ODA-funded flagship infrastructure projects, as well as ODA-funded COVID-19 response programs, for possible remedial measures. Citing a 2021 report from the National Economic and Development Authority, the senator said the impacts of the pandemic continue to affect the implementation of 95 ODA projects. Gatchalian said he hopes that the international grants and loans would be managed and implemented "with the highest degree of integrity, competence, and above all, strictly in accordance with their purpose and objectives." Gatchalian co-chairs the oversight committee with former President and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)