Photo Release

May 30, 2023 A nat’l security issue: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo considers as a national security issue the entry of foreign nationals into the country as tourists and later work inside the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) in Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga. “Any foreign national from any country that has intention to create a terroristic act here in our country can always say that 'I’m going to the Philippines as a tourist' but upon arrival here they will work and who knows they are members of a terrorist group,” Tulfo said. During Tuesday’s public hearing, May 30, 2023, of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, Tulfo said there are negligence and failure of intelligence gathering on the part of CDC. On the other hand, Tulfo commended the Philippine National Police (PNP) anti-cybercrime group for its successful raid against an alleged scam hub inside the Clark Freeport Zone on May 4, 2023 that resulted in the rescue of more than 1,000 human trafficking victims. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)