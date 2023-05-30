Photo Release

May 30, 2023 Villar supports creation of 22 aquaculture sites: Presiding over the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform’s hearing Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Sen. Cynthia Villar expresses her support for the passage of bills proposing the creation of aquaculture sites in 22 areas in the country. The bills seek to establish multi-species marine hatcheries in Leyte, Agusan del Sur, Zamboanga de Norte, Biliran, Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Lanao del Norte, Camarines Sur, Basilan, Cavite, Zamboanga City, Davao del Sur, Cebu, La Union and Catanduanes. “The establishment of these local hatcheries in municipalities and other rural areas where small fisherfolks reside are very important. It is used to locally produce fingerlings to be given to small fisherfolks,” Villar said, adding that these facilities are also necessary for the propagation of the country’s dependence on imported fingerlings, like Bangus, Tilapia, Mangrove Crabs, Pampano, Shrimp, Lapu-lapu, Danggit and other high-value marine species. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)