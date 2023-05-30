Photo Release

May 30, 2023 Scam hub raids rescue over 1,300 victims: Sen. Risa Hontiveros presides over an inquiry conducted by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality Tuesday, May 30, 2023 on illegal activities involving foreign nationals, including human trafficking and racketeering, via scam hubs in various points in the country. During the resumption of the hearing, Hontiveros presented videos and reports of recent raids made by law enforcement agencies on several commercial and residential properties in Clark, Pampanga resulting in the rescue of 1,300 victims and the confiscation of over P180 million in cash. Hontiveros said most of the foreign nationals were granted preferential access by airport personnel upon their arrival in the country. "Can we never end corruption in our airports? If this is only one scam hub, and this scam hub contains a thousand foreign nationals and we know that there are other scam hubs in Clark and the country, how many foreign nationals are already here working on scams? I cannot help but think that with all of these foreign nationals, what if we let one terrorist slip past us?" the deputy minority leader asked in a mix of English and Filipino. Hontiveros thanked law enforcement agencies, including the Philippine National Police and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, for their swift response in raiding scam hubs and rescuing victims forced to participate in scam operations. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)