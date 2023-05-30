Photo Release

May 30, 2023 Jinggoy receives a courtesy visit from EU Ambassador Luc Véron: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada receives a token from Ambassador and head of the delegation of the European Union to the Philippines Luc Véron during the latter’s courtesy visit at the Senate, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. As they discussed matters of mutual interest, the EU Ambassador emphasized the significance of enhancing the relationship between the EU and the Philippines. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)