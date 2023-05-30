Photo Release

May 30, 2023 Restoring public trust in PNP: Citing the continuous decline of public trust in the police, Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada asks PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., during Tuesday’s continuation of the inquiry of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, May 30, 2023, on the reforms he plans to take to regain people’s trust to the institution. Estrada said the involvement of some police officers in illegal activities has affected the image of the PNP as a protector of the people. Acorda, in response, said part of their agenda is integrity enhancement as well as aggressive and honest law enforcement operations. They are also in the process of strengthening the existing disciplinary machinery to emphasize the command responsibility of every member of the police force.(Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)