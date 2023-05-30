Photo Release

May 30, 2023 Probe heads of agencies: Sen. Grace Poe calls on her colleagues to investigate the heads of agencies involved in regulating offshore gaming operations amid the emergence of "scam hubs" in the country. As the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality resumed its inquiry Tuesday, May 30, 2023, on human trafficking and cryptocurrency schemes victimizing Filipinos and foreign nationals, Poe deduced that the "recycling" of government officials could have contributed to the unabated illegal activities. "It will not be this grave if our government officials were just really doing their jobs," Poe, who filed a resolution on the matter, lamented. "Maybe we should also investigate the background of the ones heading these agencies," she told her colleagues. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)