Photo Release

May 30, 2023 Sufficient debates on Maharlika Bill referral: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva objects to the motion of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III to remand Senate Bill No. 2020 otherwise known as the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) Act of 2023, to the Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises. Villanueva said the referral of the MIF bill has been sufficiently debated by the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies. “While we note the Senate Minority’s objection to the committee referral of the Maharlika bill, this matter has been deliberated on, debated upon and voted on by the body sufficiently on January 25, 2023; and to recall Mr. President, this bill was referred to the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies because its purpose is to create an independent investment fund,” Villanueva said during plenary debates of the bill Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)