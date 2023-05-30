Photo Release

May 30, 2023 Koko voices concerns on Maharlika Bill: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III delivers his turno en contra speech Tuesday, May 30, 2023, on the creation of the "Maharlika Investment Fund" (MIF). Pimentel opposed the impending passage of Senate Bill No. 2020, which he believed was "unjustified and unneeded". The Minority Leader was not convinced that the MIF will address the Philippines' urgent needs, more so the country's longstanding problem with poverty. He also questioned its economic viability, arguing that the MIF will result in the country incurring more debts. Pimentel also warned of possible misuse and abuse of public funds and crony capitalism due to provisions giving the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) -- the entity which would manage the MIF -- a "magnitude of powers and privileges". "Too many details," he added, were left to the measure's implementing rules and regulations. "The implications of the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund are simply too great for us not to do anything to stop it," Pimentel said in rejecting SBN 2020. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)