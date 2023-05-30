Photo Release

May 30, 2023 Revilla believes police witnesses continue to lie: As the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs wraps up its public inquiry over the alleged cover-up of irregularities in connection with the seizure of more than 990 kgs of shabu, Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. maintains that Senior M/Sgt. Jerrywin Rebosora and M/Sgt. Lorenzo Catarata are still witholding vital information, including names of informants, that will help shed light on the involvement of Philippine National Police (PNP) officials and officers in the illegal drug trade. "It seems impossible that they do not have informants. Tell us the truth," Revilla said. The veteran senator also pressed PNP Drug Enforcement Group Director, Police Brig. Gen. Narciso Domingo for his recommendations on whom to file criminal charges among all resource persons in the inquiry. Meanwhile, both Rebosora and Catarata were placed back in Senate custody as ordered by committee chairperson Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)