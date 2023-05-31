Photo Release

May 31, 2023 A visionary environmental leader: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during a plenary session Wednesday, May 31, 2023, says the late Nueva Vizcaya Gov. Carlos Padilla was revered by the El Salvadoran environmentalists as a leader. In his sponsorship speech of Senate Resolution No. 646 expressing condolences to Padilla family, Villanueva said Padilla will be remembered not only by his fellow Novo Vizcayanos and fellow countrymen, but also by the people of El Salvador. He said Padilla’s testimony in El Salvador in March 2017 on the destructive effects of mining was instrumental in historic Salvadoran legislature vote that made El Salvador the first nation in the world to ban metal mining to save its waterways. “And for this, he has been regarded as a visionary environmental leader by many Salvadoran environmentalists,” Villanueva said. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)