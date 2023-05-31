Photo Release

May 31, 2023 Bato mourns loss of man with huge heart for the poor and needy: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa joins his colleagues in paying tribute to Nueva Vizcaya Gov. Carlos Padilla, who passed away last May 5, 2023. During the plenary session Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Dela Rosa remembered Padilla as a man with a huge heart for the poor and needy. “It is my hope that although he is no longer with us physically, his noble example will live on not just in our memory but also in our own actions. I express my condolences to his bereaved family and loved ones. The entire Philippines mourns the loss of a compassionate leader and good man,” Dela Rosa said. (Bibo Nueva Espana/ Senate PRIB)