May 31, 2023 A true leader and public servant: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero co-sponsors a resolution expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate on the death of a revered statesman former Gov. Carlos Padilla who died of heart attack on May 5, 2023, at the age of 78. Escudero described Padilla, who has been regarded as the father of free public secondary education, a true leader and brother who will never be forgotten. “We may have lost a great leader and public servant, but his contributions Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, both to the country and to his native province of Nueva Vizcaya will never be forgotten,” Escudero said Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)