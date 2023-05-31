Photo Release

May 31, 2023 Villar condoles with Padilla family: Sen. Cynthia Villar condoles with the family of former Gov. Carlos Padilla who died of heart attack on May 5, 2023 at the age of 78. Villar said Padilla, a stalwart partymate at the Nacionalista Party, demonstrated strong leadership and was a true statesman, embodying the very essence of the Nacionalista Party's motto, “Ang Bayan Higit sa Lahat!” A legislator for almost three decades, Villar said Padilla worked towards the progress and improvement of the country, always prioritizing the well-being of the people. She said Padilla, in his stint as a local executive, demonstrated his deep connection and genuine care for the welfare of the people. “His relentless efforts to improve the lives of the people of Nueva Vizcaya have left an indelible mark on the province, solidifying his legacy of service and dedication,” Villar said in her sponsorship speech of Senate Resolution No. 610 Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)