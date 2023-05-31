Photo Release

May 31, 2023 Go supports nomination of 7 envoys: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go sees the important role of ambassadors in representing and promoting the country’s interest, as he supports the seven nominees from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). “I support the DFA, it plays a crucial role in representing the interests of the Philippines on the global stage, protecting the welfare of Filipino citizens, and advancing our nation's diplomatic objectives. The employees of the DFA are the backbone of this very critical work,” Go said. As a sign of support, Go filed Senate Bill No. 1706 or the proposed Foreign Retirement and Disability Benefits Act. If enacted into law, the bill will not only benefit the newly retired DFA officers and employees but also those who retired prior to the effectivity of the law since the measure is retroactive. This bill seeks to increase the monthly pension and disability benefits of retirees of the DFA to be at par with the current pay scale enjoyed by those in active service. The bill will also provide survivorship benefits to qualified dependents. During Wednesday’s deliberation, May 31, 2023, of the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Foreign Affairs, the nominations of Henry Sicad Bensurto Jr., Paul Raymund Pasion Cortes, Raul Salavaria Hernandez, Josel Francisco Ignacio, Maria Angela Abrera Ponce, Carlos Deymer Sorreta, Renato Pedro Oabel Villa as ambassadors were submitted to the plenary for confirmation. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)