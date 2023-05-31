Photo Release

May 31, 2023 CA wraps up 1st Regular Session Under 19th Congress: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri presides over the Commission on Appointments' (CA) plenary session on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. As the bicameral appointments body adjourned its First Regular Session under the 19th Congress, Zubiri touted the CA's record-high accomplishment, having confirmed 597 nominations and ad interim appointments. This is higher than the 328 confirmations during the 18th Congress, and 218 during the 17th Congress in the same period, he said. Zubiri thanked the members of the CA for a "very productive" season. During Wednesday's plenary session, the commission confirmed the nominations of seven foreign service officers in the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the promotion of 86 senior officials in the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (Senate PRIB Photos)