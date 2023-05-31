Photo Release

May 31, 2023 Padilla honors 'Tiyo Carlo': Sen. Robinhood Padilla mourns the untimely demise of the late Nueva Vizcaya Gov. Carlos Padilla, who is a close relative of the senator. During the plenary session, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Padilla emphasized that Gov. Padilla was not only a politician with an expansive political experience, but he was also an exemplary public servant who consistently served the poor by strengthening the educational systems, among other reforms in the Nueva Vizcaya province. "He did not stop serving the poor because he genuinely knows their experiences and sentiments. He truly believed that education is key to lifting Filipinos from poverty," Padilla said in Filipino. Padilla invited his colleagues to join him in honoring Gov. Padilla, by helping continue the late political titans’ advocacies and reforms. (Bibo Nuevaespana/Senate PRIB)