May 31, 2023 Senate ratifies Bicam report on One Town, One Product Act: Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, reports the highlights of the reconciled version of Senate Bill No. 1594 and House Bill No. 1171, which seeks to institutionalize the ‘One Town, One Product’ (OTOP) Program. Some of the provisions added to the new version by Senate and House of Representatives conferees, Villar said, are the formulation of a national OTOP strategic development plan and the setting of qualification criteria for OTOP products consistent with elements of culture, community resources, connection, creativity and competitive advantage. Villar said the reconciled version also provides for additional program components such as provision of market access and product promotion. “I firmly believe that the impact of this legislation may extend far beyond our shores. The OTOP Philippines Program will put our nation in the international stage, showcasing the diverse range of high-quality products that our towns and municipalities have to offer. This program will not only boost our local economies but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for other nations striving to uplift their MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) and promote sustainable development,” Villar said. The Senate ratified the bicameral conference report on the OTOP bill during its plenary session Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)