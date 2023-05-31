Photo Release

May 31, 2023 Gilas Pilipinas and Kickboxing Team commended: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino sponsors two resolutions congratulating and commending the Philippine Kickboxing Team and Philippine National Basketball Team “Gilas Pilipinas” for bagging several medals from the recently concluded 32nd Southeast Asian Games held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. During Wednesday’s plenary session, May 31, 2023, Tolentino sponsored Senate Resolution Nos. 617 and 618. Based on record, the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas (SKP) hauled three gold, four silver, and eight bronze medals in the kickboxing event while the Gilas Pilipinas bagged the gold medal once again and regained its dominance in the Southeast Asian basketball. “Gilas Pilipinas' victory is a testament to the Philippines' growing reputation in the world of basketball. Gilas' win not only cements their position as one of the top teams in the region but also puts them in an excellent position to compete on the global stage,” Tolentino stressed. As for the Philippine Kickboxing Team, Tolentino said they deserve the highest praise, recognition and commendation for bringing pride and inspiration to the Filipino people and "for showing to the world the unrelenting spirit of Filipino sports excellence.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)