Photo Release

May 31, 2023 Changing lives through sports: Sen. Pia Cayetano underscores the importance and impacts of providing Filipino athletes adequate government support. During the plenary session on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Cayetano cited for instance Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri's concern for the national arnis team during the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, proving that the "Philippine leadership cares for their athletes." She also lauded the increase in the funding for sports in the annual government budget. "There are many people in this Senate who believe that sports can really change lives," Cayetano said as she thanked her colleagues. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)