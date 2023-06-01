Photo Release



Villar joins Ocean month celebration at LPPWP: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar was the guest of honor during the Ocean Month Celebration 2023 with theme "Sustainability Feed the Global Population" at Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). The event spearheaded by DENR-NCR, highlights the on-the-spot poster making contest joined by talented students in Metro Manila. The art and creativity feat affords to reflect on relevant environmental issues and raise awareness of preserving LPPWP for the health of oceans, food security and future generations, an advocacy of the senator for several years.

----

Villar joins Ocean month celebration at LPPWP. Guest of honor si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar sa Ocean Month Celebration 2023 na may paksang "Sustainability Feed the Global Population" na ginanap sa Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). Itinampok sa pagdiriwang ang on-the-spot poster making contest ng mga mag-aral sa Metro Manila. Sa pamamagitan ng activity, mababatid ng mga kabataan ang environmental issues at mamumulat sa pangangalaga sa LPPWP para sa kalusugan ng karagatan,food security at sa future generations, ang advocacy ng senador sa mga nakalipas na maraming taon.