Photo Release

June 1, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian said the government now has a stronger case to expel Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) from the country following a revelation that a licensed POGO company has been double-dealing for criminal activities that include human trafficking and crypto-currency scams. 30 May 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN