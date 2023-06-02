Photo Release

June 2, 2023 A fulfilling journey of service and accomplishment: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada steers the passage of two significant measures, the bill rationalizing the disability pension of veterans and the legislation amending the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) fixed-term code for key positions in the military, in the just-concluded First Regular Session of the 19th Congress. Through collaborative efforts and relentless determination, Estrada said the Senate has successfully advanced legislation that resonates with the needs and aspirations of the Filipino people. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)