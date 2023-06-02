Photo Release

June 2, 2023 Senate adjourns Sine Die: At the last session day of the First Regular Session, Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri highlights the accomplishments of the Upper Chamber, saying that the body responded to the needs of the people and the challenges of the times. In his closing speech before the Senate adjourns sine die, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Zubiri emphasized that it is only through "hard work and high purpose" that the body approved 31 landmark bills and more than 70 resolutions in the first year of the 19th Congress. "While this scoreboard shows the quantity of our input, it cannot even begin to describe the quality of each. True to our tradition, we do not agree to proposals without discussion, nor embrace ideas without debate," the Senate chief said. Zubiri also expressed his gratitude to all of his colleagues, recognizing that each member has properly accomplished his or her part in honoring their mandate. "We will return with high-impact legislation. When we meet again in this hall, let it be with greater determination and a renewed commitment to perform the duties that the Republic and our people expect us to," Zubiri added. (Senate PRIB photos)