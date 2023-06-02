Photo Release

June 2, 2023 Senate creates special committee on Manila Central Post Office rehab: In its plenary session Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the Senate adopts a resolution creating a special committee on the rehabilitation of the Manila Central Post Office. Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, sponsor of the measure, said the massive fire last May 21, which resulted in the destruction of the iconic building and famous landmark caught the attention of every Filipino “and left our hearts heavy and our spirits saddened.” Legarda said under the measure, “the committee will be responsible for studying, reviewing, assessing, examining, investigating and inquiring about value aspects related to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of this historic site as well as options for the redevelopment of its context.” As members of the committee, Legarda will be joined by Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Senators Pia Cayetano, Nancy Binay and Sonny Angara. “May this tragedy serve as the catalyst for renewed dedication and collective action. Together, let us rebuild not just a structure but also the heart and spirit of our nation. Let us reclaim what has been reduced to ashes and preserve our cultural legacy for our sons and daughters,” Legarda said. (Senate PRIB photos)