Photo Release

June 2, 2023 Tolentino leads inauguration of Batangas housing project for Taal Volcano victims: Senator Francis 'TOL N. Tolentino on Friday led the awarding of houses and lots for the residents affected by the 2020 Taal Volcano eruption in Talisay, Batangas. The housing resettlement is located along Barangay Tranca in the Municipality of Talisay.