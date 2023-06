Photo Release

June 2, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian said heirs will have another chance to avail of the government’s estate tax amnesty program as the Senate approved on the third and final reading a proposed measure that would extend by 2 years the period of availment and simplify the process of the tax relief. 30 May 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN