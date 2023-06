Photo Release

June 5, 2023 Senator Risa Hontiveros in Philippine Independence Day parade in New York City: Senator Risa Hontiveros greets the Filipino crowd at the 2023 Philippine Independence Day parade in Madison Avenue, New York City. Hontiveros is joined by Philippine Ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel Romualdez on June 4, 2023 (New York, US time zone).