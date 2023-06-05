Photo Release



Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino condoles with the family of the late Negros Oriental Gov. Guido Reyes: "We will never rest so that others may rest." Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino personally presented the Senate Resolution of Sympathy to the family of the late Negros Oriental Governor Guido Reyes during his visit to Guihulngan, Negros Oriental last night, June 4.

"We will never rest so that others may rest." Personal na inabot ni Senador Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino ang Resolusyon ng Pakikiramay ng Senado sa pamilya at naulila ng namayapang Negros Oriental Governor Guido Reyes. Dumalaw si Tolentino sa burol ni Reyes sa bayan ng Guihulngan kahapon, ika-4 ng Hunyo.