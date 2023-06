Photo Release

June 5, 2023 Fine-tuning the 'Batang Magaling' bill: Sen. Win Gatchalian leads the Committee on Basic Education's technical working group meeting on Senate Bill No. 2022 or the proposed "Batang Magaling Act". The measure seeks to address the gaps in the current K to 12 Program and increase career opportunities for senior high school graduates. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)