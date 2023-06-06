Photo Release



Villar Pinuri ang Bureau of soil: Sen. Cynthia Villar commends the people behind the Bureau of Soil and Waste Management (BSWM) for their efforts in boosting crop productivity and earnings of Filipino farmers. She also recognizes them for coping up with all the challenges facing the country’s agricultural sector. The senator, chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee, was the Guest Speaker during the BSWM 72nd founding anniversary celebration led also by Agriculture OIC USec. Domingo Panganiban.

Pinapurihan ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang mga nasa likod ng Bureau of Soil and Waste Management (BSWM) sa kanilang pagsisikap para palakasin angcrop productivity at kita ng mga magsasakang Pilipino. Kinilala rin niya ang mga ito sa Kanilang tagumpay laban sa mga hamon ng agricultural sector ng bansa. Guest Speaker ang senador, chairperson ng Senate agriculture and food committee, sa BSWM 72nd founding anniversary celebration na pinangunahan din ni Agriculture OIC USec. Domingo Panganiban.