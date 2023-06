Photo Release



Robin Promises Justice to Family of Raped and Murdered Girl in Bicol: Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla visited last Sunday, June 4, the family of a rape-slay victim in Barangay Parang in Jose Panganiban town in Camarines Norte to personally offer his sympathies. With him were Gov. Dong Padilla, Vice Mayor Kuatro Padilla, and Philippine National Police Bicol regional director P/Brig. Gen. Westrimundo Obinque.

Photos from the Facebook page of Gov. Dong Padilla