Photo Release

June 7, 2023 Cayetano leads discussion on E-governance Bill: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Science and Technology, presides over the public hearing on various proposed measures seeking to institutionalize the transition of government to e-governance to further make the delivery of public service efficient and accessible with the use of the present technology. During the hearing, Cayetano urged concerned government agencies and private entities to tell the panel what they need to achieve their purpose. “We have to pinpoint the problem and then give that agency or that private entity an opportunity to explain how we can address it,” Cayetano said Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)