Photo Release

June 8, 2023 Jinggoy meets with Filipino community in Geneva: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada takes time out while attending the 111th session of the International Labor Conference in Geneva to meet with the Filipino community who gave him and other Philippine officials a warm welcome Wednesday evening, June 7, 2023. As he called on them to never forget their roots and identity, the Senate Labor Committee Chairperson said it's their duty to promote the interest of the country, advocate for the rights and welfare of fellow Filipinos, and contribute to the development of the nation while living abroad. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada)