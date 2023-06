Photo Release

June 8, 2023 Legarda relaunches Philippine Studies Program at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute Singapore: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda witnessed the signing of the Deed of Donation Agreement between the Philippine Embassy in Singapore and the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies (ISEAS) – Yusof Ishak Institute Singapore at Heng Mui Keng Terrace, Singapore.