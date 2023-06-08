Photo Release

June 8, 2023 Problems hounding LTO should be resolved: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino presides over the Blue Ribbon Committee's hearing to tackle Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 147 concerning the alleged undue payments given by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to the joint venture of Dermalog Identification System, Holy Family Printing Corporation, Microgenesis, and Verzontal Builders; and SRN 348, on the alleged corruption involving the road transportation IT infrastructure project of LTO. During Thursday’s public hearing June 8, 2023, Tolentino, in his opening statement, enumerated several problems that he wanted to resolve involving the LTO projects. “Why have we fully paid a project that is only 80 percent complete? Why do our drivers continue to experience difficulty in obtaining a license until now? Why is the IT roadmap (worth P8 billion project) still not being implemented? And why the interconnectivity, that has been planned for a long time and given the corresponding funds, still not yet in order? Tolentino said in Filipino. “We will not be ascribing any wrongdoing, we will dig into the facts, we will not be issuing any legal opinion, and at the end of this proceeding, the committee will come out with a committee report which would entail the production of remedial legislation as well as the possible filing of cases to the appropriate government agencies,” he said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)