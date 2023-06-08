Photo Release

June 8, 2023 Is there a shortage on plastic drivers’ license cards?: Sen. Grace Poe raises this question as she grills officials of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) during the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Poe scrutinized the timeline of the procurement of the plastic drivers’ license cards to determine who among the officials of the DOTr and the LTO “dropped the ball” and caused the whole problem. She also wondered why it took three months for the LTO officials to study the procurement of the plastic drivers’ license cards when those are recurring order. “So now, is there a shortage of drivers’ licenses and what can we expect?” the chairperson of the Committee on Public Services asked. In response, DOTr Sec. Jaime Bautista admits that there’s a shortage of drivers’ licenses, saying there are only 70,000 identification cards available nationwide and the backlog had already reached 690,000. “What the LTO did was to extend the validity of the licenses that became due starting April 24,” Bautista said. (Screengrab / Senate PRIB)