Photo Release

June 8, 2023 On LTO computerization program: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, during the initial hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee on Thursday, June 8, 2023 on the alleged undue payment given by the Land Transportation Office (LTO), says he wants to find out why there was a change of information technology system provider from STRADCOM Corp. to German IT contractor Dermalog Identification System. Ejercito also questioned the “generosity” of the LTO in allowing the payment of P1.066 billion in October last year to the foreign firm despite the fact that the LTO “recognized that the ‘Go Live’ (project) is not yet possible in the months to come” and the percentage of completion of the IT project LTO-Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) stood at 34 percent when it should be at 41 percent. The LTMS is part of the P3.19 billion Road IT Infrastructure project that was awarded to the joint venture of Dermalog and its local partners in May 2018. “It’s really disturbing... that there were really shortcomings on the part of Dermalog – they could not deliver - but we are already paying,” Ejercito said, citing an instance when the agency had already paid for the maintenance of undelivered software. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)