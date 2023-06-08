Photo Release

June 8, 2023 Third party liability insurance: Has the Land Transportation Office (LTO) discontinued its practice of requiring vehicle owners to purchase a third party liability (TPL) insurance on top of their comprehensive car insurance when they register their vehicles? This was the question posed by Sen. Raffy Tulfo during the Blue Ribbon inquiry on the alleged corruption involving the road transportation IT infrastructure project of the LTO Thursday, June 8, 2023. Tulfo said he was promised that the current practice of a separate TPL would be discontinued when he visited the LTO in Quezon City a month ago. “Have you complied with your promise? That is a source of corruption,” Tulfo said. Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista explained that a comprehensive insurance usually includes a TPL and would therefore not require a separate TPL. He told Tulfo the LTO would implement the policy. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)