Photo Release

June 8, 2023 Bring back order, direction to LTO: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III expresses hope that Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista will be able to restore order and provide direction to the Land Transportation Office (LTO). During the Blue Ribbon inquiry into several issues plaguing the LTO, Pimentel asked Bautista about the relationship between the DOTr and the LTO, and how much control the former has over the latter. Bautista responded that the DOTr has the oversight function and can overrule the decision of the LTO chief. "Ultimately, the buck stops with the DOTr Secretary. I hope that order, discipline, direction, and clarity will now return to the LTO and that the DOTr Secretary will make sure that this happens," Pimentel said on Thursday, June 8, 2023.(Screengrab/Senate PRIB)