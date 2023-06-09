Photo Release

June 9, 2023 ﻿﻿Jinggoy proposes free movie screenings, film festival in proposed PH film industry month: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is seeking to declare the month of September as the Philippine Film Industry Month and mandate the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) to conduct film-related activities during its celebration. The proposed Buwan ng Pelikulang Pilipino Act under his filed Senate Bill No. 2250 aims to promote the growth and conservation of the culture and legacy of Filipino cinema and showcase Filipino talents among audiences across the country and overseas. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)