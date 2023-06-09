Photo Release



﻿Villar encourages women to embrace digital transformation: Noting that nearly 90% of jobs will require digital skills by 2025, Sen. Cynthia Villar yesterday exhorted women to embark on digital technology.

“As women, let us support and uplift one another, ensuring that no woman is left behind in this journey of digital transformation” said Villar during the 18th Annual General Assembly of thePhilippine Federation of Local councils of Women (PFLCW) held at The Heritage Hotel in Pasay City on June 8.