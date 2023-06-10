Photo Release



Villar vows PH food sufficiency: Speaking during the Philippine Poultry Show and ILDEX Philippines 2023” held at SMX Convention Center, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar reiterated her commitment to boost food sufficiency for all Filipinos. As chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee, she crafted laws geared towards agricultural growth. She vowed to continue to make laws to address all concerns of the country’s agricultural sector.

Sa kanyang pananalita sa Philippine Poultry Show and ILDEX Philippines 2023” sa SMX Convention Center, muling inihayag ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang pangakong palakakasin ang food sufficiency para sa mga Filipino. Bilang chairperson ng Senate agriculture and food committee, gumawa siya ng mga batas para saagricultural growth. Nangako siyang ipagpaoatuloy Ang paggawa ng batas upang tugunan ang lahat ng bagay na may kinalaman sa sektor ng pagsasaka.