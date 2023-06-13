Photo Release

June 13, 2023 Senate receives Ukrainian Chargé d'affaires a.i. Mr. Denys Mykhailiuk: Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda welcomed Chargé d'affaires Denys Mykhailiuk at the Senate Ceremonial Hall during the latter’s visit to Manila on 11-13 June 2023. Mr. Mykhailiuk heads the Embassy of Ukraine in Malaysia, which holds concurrent jurisdiction over the Philippines. They discussed exploring opportunities to strengthen cooperation in food security, humanitarian efforts, people-to-people relations and to highlight Ukraine’s current situation. Their fruitful exchanges concluded with Senator Legarda’s plan to establish a parliamentary friendship group in the Senate to further broaden the friendly relations between our two Parliaments. (Senate OIRP/Photo by Voltaire Fernandez Domingo, PRIB)