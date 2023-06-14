Photo Release

June 14, 2023 Senate flies Ph flag at half-staff for Biazon: The Philippine flag is flown at half-staff in front of the Philippine Senate building to mourn the passing of former Senator Rodolfo "Pong" Biazon. Before entering politics, Biazon served as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the administration of President Corazon Aquino. He died on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the age of 88. A necrological service will be held at the Senate on June 19. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)